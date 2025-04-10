Doctor Who season 15: A larger role for Mrs. Flood

As so many of you may be familiar with at this point, the premiere of Doctor Who season 15 is coming in just a matter of days. Are there going to be new characters? Absolutely, with companion Belinda being high on the list.

However, at the same time you can argue that one of the most intriguing people on the show moving forward is someone we know about already. Think along the lines here of Mrs. Flood, who already established herself to be rather sinister.

If you missed some recent headlines, it does seem as though Anita Dobson is going to be in just about every episode of the new season. Also, showrunner Russell T. Davies is promising big things. Just see some of what he had to say on the subject to the official Doctor Who site:

There are very definite answers. It may raise more questions as well, but yes, we adore Anita. And a long time ago, it must have been a couple of years ago, I sat her down at my office and explained where we were heading, and that was a great moment, her eyes were popping out of her head, and she was so delighted to be given such a big story. So, she will be mysteriously cropping up throughout time and space, she’s no longer just a neighbour watching the Doctor go to and fro. Suddenly she has that ability across planets and history. So how on Earth has that happened? I promise you reveals. By the time we get to the season finale the doors are open, and the battle is on.

Isn’t all of that exciting? Well, we do think that we’re going to see a lot of drama and something rather unexpected through most of the season; we will just have to wait and see where all of it ends…

