Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale: Will Matt recover?

For those who are not currently aware the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale is coming to Disney+ in one week’s time — and of course, we tend to think that it will be crazy. How can it now when you think about how episode 8 ended?

Of course, we’ve seen this show have no problem killing characters off — but let’s take that with a grain of salt here. Even if Matt just took a bullet for Fisk at the end of this past episode, that doesn’t mean he is going to die. What is Daredevil without the title character? Rather than being worried about that, we tend to think instead that the show just wants there to be chaos around every corner with a lot of different characters involved.

Speaking all about what’s ahead here in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what director Justin Benson had to say about what’s ahead next week:

“There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level, and is very, very, very violent — but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting … You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now].”

In other words, this is a show that is going to keep working to up the ante in whatever way that they can — not that this should come as all that much of a surprise. This is what they have done for most of the season and we tend to think that they will do something especially bold and violent in an effort to get people eager for season 2. (As you may know, there is already being done on the next season.)

