The Conners season 7 episode 4 spoilers: A job interview…

As we prepare to see The Conners season 7 episode 4, one thing feels clear: The story could be getting all the more intense coming up! After all, we have reached the halfway point in the season at this point and as a result of that, we do believe that everything could intensify … and shouldn’t it, at least provided that there are still some laughs?

If you have watched the entirety of the season so far, then you likely know that next week’s “” is going to continue to make Roseanne’s death and the upcoming deposition a top priority. This represents the show coming full-circle, but it does also give John Goodman some great material as Dan. He recognizes the financial benefits that do come with the lawsuit, but that does not make it easy for him in the slightest.

Want to learn even more about what could be coming? Then go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

Dan sidesteps vulnerable emotions surrounding Roseanne’s death ahead of an upcoming deposition. Meanwhile, Becky prepares for a job interview, and Harris impulsively hires a new server at the Lunch Box.

We recognize that one of the real challenges that comes with a show like this, especially in a six-episode final season, is working to ensure that almost every character has a measure of closure. Obviously some OGs from the days of Roseanne will get top priority, but you can’t just forget about people like Harris, either. She has become an increasingly important part of the series over time, and that is certainly not something to be diminished.

Why are we getting such a short season? We wish that there was a clear answer to that but for now, the most important thing to do is continue to be happy that we are getting any closure at all.

