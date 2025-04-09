Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/9/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Beyond just it, is there also something more to say about both Chicago PD and Chicago Fire?

Obviously, we’d love nothing more to come in here and hand over some good news … but that may not be the case for the time being. Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the way for any of these shows tonight. Luckily, we are also aware that the break here is pretty short, all things considered, as they will return on April 16. Fingers crossed that once we get to this point, there are going to be weekly episodes that roll out the rest of the season. Is it too much to ask that we get something like that at this point? It’s at least worth wondering.

Now, without further ado, let’s just share details for what lies ahead! You can see all sorts of scoop for the three episodes below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 18, “Together One Last Time” – 04/16/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Hannah makes a tough call to save a life. Frost and Ripley treat a young boy with a snake bite. Archer gives Naomi a patient to handle on her own on her last day in the E.D. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18, “Post-Mortem” – Deputy Commissioner Boden returns to Firehouse 51 to investigate a disastrous firefight and the surrounding mystery that left one of their own in peril.

Chicago PD season 12 episode 18, “Demons” – Voight and Chapman work together to uncover Deputy Chief Reid’s shadow dealings as Reid assigns Intelligence to a carjacking case.

Of the three episodes, it does feel pretty clear that Boden’s return is going to get top billing, but we are also continuously excited to get more of both Chapman and Reid. Both of these characters have established a pretty interesting dynamic, and we hope that plays into whatever we get closer to the end of the season.

