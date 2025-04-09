Will Trent season 3 finale spoilers: Is a shocking end ahead?

We recognize at this point that we are several weeks away from the Will Trent season 3 finale airing on ABC, but why not look ahead?

For those who are not aware, there are eighteen episodes in total this season and because of that, everything from here on out is going to get all the more intense. That makes us think that we are going to get a crazy finale in particular, one that could very well set up some interesting twists in season 4. (Luckily, the next season has already been renewed.)

So what can you expect leading up to the closing minutes here? Well, if you do want to get another tease on that now, be sure to see what Erika Christensen (who plays Angie) had to say to TV Insider:

Oh my gosh. Okay, the amount of the story that they have crammed into the last six episodes is astonishing. I don’t know where to start. I mean, I can tell you, I directed Episode 17 of 18, and the amount of story that is in 17 alone is astonishing, and that’s just one of the upcoming six episodes. So there’s a lot to tune in for and a lot that changes to our view of this world we have created. And it sets up Season Four to be a whole new exploration…

While we cannot say at the moment what this “new exploration” is going to look like, there is one thing that we’d say with a measure of confidence: It is going to look and feel quite different than what we’ve seen before. Perhaps more so than any other crime drama out there, the Will Trent world is one that almost constantly evolves on some level.

What do you think we are going to see moving into the Will Trent season 3 finale?

