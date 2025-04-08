Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Sophie’

As you get yourselves prepared to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 4 on Fox in one week’s time, do you want to know more about the story?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note here that “Sophie” marks yet another installment without Nikki around, and we do not think that this is going to be easy anytime soon. We tend to think that we’re all going to be collectively reeling from what happened as we try to understand how the show moves without one of its most important characters. Yet, at the same time we recognize that the show must go on, and there are going to be new cases stuffed full of complications.

Below, you can check out the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 4 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

When an Army Lieutenant, and the wife of Houston’s old Army buddy, is kidnapped, MPU suspects a Major who the victim had reported for harassing women at the base. However, Jason and Mike learn that the victim and her husband were having marital and financial issues, leading them to uncover a dangerous and deadly weapons trade in the all-new “Sophie” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, Apr 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-215) (TV-14 L,V)

So is there anything that is going to make this story stand out beyond just what is listed above? We do tend to think that there could be a series of twists that are designed to make our hair stand on end. We know that this series is a procedural but in the wake of Nikki’s death, you have to do more than ever in order to ensure that viewers stick with the series. We understand if some are feeling pretty shaken.

What do you most want to see moving into Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 4 when it airs?

