The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Suspicious Minds’

As we look towards The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 4 on Fox next week, it makes sense to wonder what lies ahead. How do you top what we have seen so far?

First and foremost, it is obviously worth a reminder that we have seen Thony in near-countless life-or-death situations before. Because of that, it does become increasingly harder to imagine how the next one is going to better or worse.

Below, you can see the full The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some additional insight on what lies ahead:

With threats from all sides closing in, Thony takes a drastic step to secure her freedom that could change everything. As Jorge moves to silence threats that could unravel his empire, Fiona fights to keep her business afloat, unaware of the risks lurking beneath the surface. Thony must gamble everything to survive in the all-new “Suspicious Minds” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, Apr 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-404) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Of course, we tend to think that Thony makes it through this episode okay — and from our vantage point, we don’t really think that the episode is really trying to create any sort of suspicion around that. Instead, the mystery moves more in the direction of trying to figure out what happens if she does survive and her business falls apart. Obviously, it would be wonderful if she eventually does reach some of happy conclusion but at the same time, that’s not really what this show is. Instead, we have seen a million times over that it just loves to throw all of these crazy twists at us from every single corner of the universe.

Of course, there is still a lot left to come our way this season — and that means potential for an almost-unlimited number of twists.

