The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 6 promo: A robbery?

This weekend is going to bring The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 6 to HBO, but is everyone pleased with the subject matter?

Well, we will say that we have seen some fans express frustration that we are presumably getting another flashback episode after already having one in the premiere. However, we also don’t think you can classify the Bradley Cooper episode as a proper “Interlude.” It was too far in the past for that! Instead, this weekend’s installment will feature younger versions of Eli, Jesse, and perhaps most importantly, Lori. You are going to get a much better sense of how she actually fit in with this family once upon a time!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new The Righteous Gemstones promo that features some of Lori’s musical background, plus also Eli trying to claim that everything is well and good with the family in the midst of supreme chaos. Also, there is going to be a robbery that happens at one point … but what is said robber after? That is another key point of questioning.

Now if there is one thing that we really do need from this episode (beyond laughs), it is an opportunity to actually learn something more all about Lori and her possible motivations. Is she back and romantically intertwined with Eli for love? Or, is there an ulterior motive? When there are so few episodes remaining in the series, every one of them obviously has to matter. We need there to be some real motivation behind doing a final “Interlude,” beyond just completing a series that Danny McBride has done for such a major part of the show’s run.

What do you most want to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 6?

