The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 6: Interlude IV

Next week on The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 6, are you ready to go back in time all over again? If you’ve watched for years, then you know that Danny McBride and the other producers love to do these Interlude episodes to tell the story of how the family got to where they are.

This time around, you are getting “Interlude IV” in just seven days, and it does seem that this one is going to be hugely important for the character of Lori. This character has proven hugely important to Eli this season due to the romantic relationship they now have, but what is their long-term history? That is something worth being further explored.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

2002. While recording an album together, Lori turns to Aimee-Leigh for help with her failing marriage.

Sure, we recognize that a lot can change for characters in twenty-plus years, but we do think that there is still a good purpose for going back to this point above all other. We also wouldn’t be shocked if this does prove to be the final major flashback we get. After all, there are only a handful of episodes on the other side and by virtue of that, we do not think that there is going to be a lot of time to really play around in other eras.

Beyond of course potential Lori / Aimee-Leigh revelations moving forward, the top priority here is simply that the episode makes us laugh. Fingers crossed, we are going to have an opportunity to see that happen and then some. Given that the episode is airing following the premiere of The Last of Us, we do tend to think the viewership is going to be there.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







