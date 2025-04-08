FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Trust’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18 — so what will stand out here?

One of the things that we love about almost any crime drama under the sun is when we see characters infiltrate the world of the rich and the famous — and with that, become a fish out of water. The people that the Fugitive Task Force could be around in “Trust” are not those predisposed to wanting to listen to them. By virtue of that, let’s just say that there are a number of challenges that they could be collectively facing over the course of things here.

Want to learn more about what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Trust” – The Fugitive Task Force is thrown into the world of the wealthy and twisted after a Rhode Island socialite is murdered in her own mansion. Meanwhile, Barnes contemplates big changes, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As we look to the long-term future here…

Well, this is where we do have to share our sadness that this is the final season of Most Wanted and with that, we hope that we are building towards some sort of closure. Yet, at the same time, is this something that the producers are going to rush along? Probably not, if for no other reason than that this is a procedural. You’ll get some sort of endgame here, but it will not be for a while still.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

