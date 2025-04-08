FBI season 7 episode 18 spoilers: A dating site…

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI season 7 episode 18. So what story stands out front and center? Let’s just say that Maggie and OA have a really difficult case on their hands — and beyond that, things are going to get dark. We just hope that you are ready.

Without further ado here, let’s just say that “Blkpill” is going to explore some of the darker corners of the internet — and there could be some parts of the story that feel a little topical (and unfortunate on that same level).

Below, you can see the full FBI season 7 episode 18 synopsis, one that does a good job of setting the stage for what will be coming up next:

“Blkpill” – After two women are brutally murdered via napalm, Maggie and OA are led to a dating site where they discover a group of scorned users who are targeting women who reject them, on FBI, Tuesday, April 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this story going to build up to the finale?

Both yes and no. Let’s just say that there’s a good chance that we are going to see things slowly and surely move in that direction, but any major stories at the end of the season are likely still bubbling underneath the surface. Luckily, this show has already been renewed for additional seasons (unlike the spin-offs), which does allow the writers a certain amount of comfort. They don’t have to worry about tying up every loose end and instead, can simply just keep building these characters up on some level.

