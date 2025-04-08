FBI: International season 4 episode 18: Will Vo, Raines leave?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to check out FBI: International season 4 episode 18 — so what lies ahead in here?

Well, first and foremost, we should note (unfortunately) that this is the final season — and are the writers already building up to that? It is something that you have to wonder about, given that “Lone Wolf” is going to feature at least a couple of characters thinking more and more about their long-term future. However, at the same exact time we tend to think this episode was probably written before the cancellation news came in. What does that mean? Well, even if Vo and Raines are starting to think about their future away from the Fly Team here, it does not mean they will actually leave. That is something more that could be revisited in the finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 4 episode 16 synopsis with some other insight all about what is to come:

“Lone Wolf” – The Fly Team heads to the country of Georgia to determine the motive behind an attack that targeted two American soldiers at a NATO-Georgia joint training center before it turns into an international incident. Meanwhile, a supervisory position opens in another FBI division in Europe, and Mitchell encourages both Vo and Raines to apply, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is hard to imagine, but given that we are so close to the finale at this point, we hope that almost every character does end up getting a happy ending. Who knows? Maybe we could see one or two of them elsewhere in the franchise down the road.

Related – Learn more about the next new episode of FBI proper now

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 4 episode 18 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







