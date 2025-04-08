Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/8/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Is there also some great news when it comes to Most Wanted and International at the same time?

First and foremost, let’s not keep anyone waiting here — there’s some great news to share! You are going to see new episodes of all three shows on the air tonight in their normal timeslots! With the flagship show in particular, we are super-excited since we are going to see The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh turn up, where he is going to play Isobel’s husband.

Want to learn more about what is coming now? Then check out the synopses for all three of these shows below…

FBI season 7 episode 17, “Lineage” – When a famous rapper and two teen fans are gunned down on his tour bus, the team discovers there may be more to the story than his feud with another rapper. Meanwhile, Isobel hits a major milestone that has her contemplating her future at the Bureau, on FBI, Tuesday, April 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 17, “Dead Dead” – When a psychologist with national security intel goes missing on a hike in the Swiss Alps, the Fly Team works alongside a friendly face, Agent Tyler Booth (guest star Jay Hayden), to find him. Meanwhile, Mitchell receives unnerving news regarding his biological father, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17, “Gut Job” – A couple known for their home renovation TV show is thrown into the limelight after the wife is found dead and her husband goes on the run. Meanwhile, Barnes reevaluates her life in New York, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what more are we going to see?

Well, there are new episodes also coming on April 15, and there are several more this season for each show! While both of the spin-offs have sadly already been canceled, at least we have time to prepare.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

