The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Who is Josh Charles playing?

We know that entering the season 6 premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, there were a number of questions out there. When it comes to The Good Wife alum Josh Charles, one stood out above all others: Who was he actually playing?

Well, as it turns out, Charles may be one of the most formidable people in all of Gilead at this point in High Commander Wharton, and there are a couple of different things that are clear about him already. First and foremost, he is Rose’s father and by virtue of that, very-much involved now in Nick’s life. He also is rather astute when it comes to presenting some fake-charm that could get some people on his side. Within the first three episodes alone you see him work really hard at gassing up Serena and to think, this may end up being just the beginning of what happens as we move forward.

Ultimately, one of the bigger concerns that you need to have at this point about Wharton is that he is actually very-much attached to the old way of doing things at Gilead and with that in mind, is not going to be altogether eager to switch things up at all. He seemed to really slow down Lawrence at the prospect of expanding New Bethlehem, and it leaves us wondering if he’s using this community as a decoy. Does he want people to come back under a false guise of hope, only to shock everyone later?

Well, if nothing else, we do tend to think that Charles is a big-enough actor that the writers will not rush some of the reveals here. We anticipate him being a major force through the remainder of the season.

