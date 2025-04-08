Is St. Denis Medical, Night Court new tonight on NBC, 4/8?

Is St. Denis Medical new tonight on NBC, and what can we say about Night Court at the same exact time? Of course, there is so much to prepare for through the rest of the season.

So, does that mean that we are going to be seeing new episodes of both of these shows in the near future? Hardly. What we can say instead is that both series are going to be off the air for the next couple of weeks. There are two episodes left of the medical comedy and then four more of the Melissa Rauch revival; from there, a long break begins. (Or, at least that’s the case for St. Denis Medical, as it has been officially renewed for another season already.)

So is there anything that we can say to make the break easier? While Night Court does not have a synopsis for its next episode yet, you can take a look at the April 22 episode of Medical titled “Bruce-ic and the Music” below:

04/22/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : At the annual fundraiser, Alex and her husband, Tim, try to have a wild, kid-free night. Ron and Joyce butt heads over hosting duties. Bruce sets out to win this year’s “Dancing with the Caregivers” competition.

While we do tend to think that there are a lot of fun moments ahead over the next few weeks, in the end we hope there are some big story surprises as well. After all, this is easily the best way to ensure that you’ve set the table for people to keep watching for a rather long time. This is, after all, the goal with just about any network show under the sun.

