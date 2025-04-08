Is Nick Wechsler leaving The Hunting Party; is Oliver Odell dead?

Is Nick Wechsler leaving The Hunting Party following the events of the season 1 finale? To go along with that, is Oliver actually dead?

Well, there is a lot that we have to think about here, but let’s start things off here by just noting that the producers intentionally put Odell’s fate up in the air at the conclusion of “Jenna Wells.” It is clear that he is bleeding out, but will Bex and Shane be able to save him? It feels clear that the entire team is in great peril the more that they dig into the truth behind the Pit and its experiments, even to the point where their careers could also be going down the drain.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reviews!

Has this show gone fully in the direction we expected? Not necessarily, given that we are moving very-much now in the direction of pharmaceutical executives thinking that they are mad scientists and the like. Yet, we imagine that this is a part of the point here — the show has managed over the past few weeks to differentiate itself more from the likes of The Blacklist or Criminal Minds. Killing off a major person like Odell would be a huge swing right now, you can also argue that it is not something that the show really needs to do at this point. Given his history with Bex, there may still be reasons to keep him around.

For now, all we can say is that there is no evidence that Wechsler is actually going to be leaving The Hunting Party, and it certainly feels like there is a lot more story to tell in this world. If there is a piece of advice we’d hand over to this show entering another season, it is to not shy away from the strangeness; instead, it makes sense to lean into it more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Hunting Party right now, including if a season 2 could happen

What did you think about the overall events of The Hunting Party season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







