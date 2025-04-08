Virgin River season 7 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about a Virgin River season 7 premiere date between now and the end of April? Of course, there is a good bit to think about here!

After all, we know that production on the Alexandra Breckenridge series is already underway, so that is not something you have to worry about. Yet, at the same time there are still so many things to consider and wonder about — including what the folks at Netflix are thinking about when it comes to an ideal return for the series. They have yet to do anything that makes us think we are going to see the series back and sooner rather than later.

For the time being, we are going into the rest of this month, let alone the spring, thinking that we may not get a Virgin River season 7 premiere date anytime soon. There is a legitimately good chance that we are waiting until early 2026 to see it back. What is the reason for that? Well, think along the lines of what else the streaming service is currently planning. They have some other shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things that are already confirmed for the end of the year, so they may think that they are okay saving this particular show until early next year.

So is there anything else at all that we’ll learn this month?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that the biggest thing we’d love to get now are some details about the long-discussed prequel series. Is it going to happen or not? It has never been 100% confirmed, so we are moving forward with an awareness of that.

What are you most eager to see moving into Virgin River season 7 over at Netflix?

