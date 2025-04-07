The White Lotus season 4: Will Greg return? Jon Gries says…

If there is a singular constant throughout the first three seasons of The White Lotus on HBO, it is getting a chance to see Jon Gries as Greg. The character may be a murderer and a villain, but he’s also someone creator Mike White has had no problem going back to again and again.

Now that we’ve said that, though, can you make an argument that his story is wrapped up at this point? Let’s just say there is an interesting case to be made. Remember that he paid off Belinda to the tune of $5 million, which allows him to now continue the life that he’s had in Thailand ever since leaving Italy. You can argue that his future is set, and there is no real reason for him to return.

However, never say never is a good motto for all things with this show. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gries himself indicated that he was open to returning, but it is all ultimately out of his hands:

… There’s no trying to predict anything Mike White does. I never presumed I’d be in season two. Same for season three. Everything he does has an element of surprise to it. Yes, I would love to come back. But does the book on Greg seem like it’s complete? I can’t tell you.

We could argue that Greg’s story is done, though there is a loose end out there still in Tanya’s former assistant Portia. The problem there is not really knowing whether or not there is a story to tell with her, especially since economically, it is hard to imagine whether or not she would have the money to be at one of these resorts at all.

