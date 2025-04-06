Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/6?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? With the state of the network’s schedule, it is inevitable there would be confusion.

After all, you can argue that tonight in particular, the confusion is more present than ever! After all, the season 3 finale of The White Lotus is slated to run for 90 minutes and often, you see The Righteous Gemstones and a repeat of it arrive before the late-night comedy show. However, things are going to be a little bit different tonight.

So, what can we say about it on the subject? Well, it goes a little bit like this: You will have a new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air, but it is going to be coming at about 11:10 p.m. Eastern time. This may be a bit earlier than expected, no? Well, the big reason for this is that The Righteous Gemstones will not be repeating tonight’s episode, which means that after it airs once following The White Lotus, we will go right into Oliver’s show.

Now it goes without saying, but there is a great deal of content that John could cover over the course of tonight — and yet, we do tend to think that the big subject here is going to be tariffs front and center. At the very least, we imagine that the state of the economy is going to be front and center for at least the first five or two minutes of the episode. After that, there is a good chance that things will become more unpredictable — though then again, that is often the case here.

Beyond the actual content of tonight’s episode, we do tend to think that the larger question mark here is whether or not Oliver can generate more attention beyond its diehard audience. This season has been solid, but at the same time, so many of its subjects have been well-covered already.

