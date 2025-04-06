Only Murders in the Building season 5: Logan Lerman signs on

We have yet another big addition to Only Murders in the Building season 5 this weekend and to the surprise of no one, it is another familiar face.

According to a new report from Variety, Logan Lerman has joined the Hulu comedy for some sort of significant role moving forward. However, at the same time, they are not sharing a whole lot more than that. This is fairly standard for this series, as they have not revealed any details regarding Keegan-Michael Key, Christoph Waltz, or Renee Zellweger’s parts over the past few weeks.

So how does this show manage to continuously book such huge names, time and time again? It is honestly not that much of a mystery, as it is tied to one thing more so than any other: Massive critical acclaim. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this show? It is a perennial contender at the Emmys, it only films a handful of months out of the year, and you get to work with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. All three of them have proven to be icons in their own way.

Of the three stars, we would say that Lerman’s career is the most similar to Gomez’s in that he also started in the business at a pretty young age and had to deal with a lot of attention being thrust upon him. (Of course, she also has the music career and Rare Beauty line to go along with acting.) Both Logan and Selena are fairly close in age and from that vantage point, you could argue that it makes some sense for their characters to share a little bit of screen time together.

