Survivor 48 episode 7: Who is in the best spot?

In just a matter of days you are going to see Survivor 48 episode 7 arrive on CBS — so what more can we say right now?

Well, the first order of business here is just noting that while idols are important, at this point in the game the same can be said for placement within a larger group. The more insulated you are, the better it is! This is why we can’t sit here and say that Eva is in some super-amazing spot. She has an idol, but she also may not play it at the right time. She is a physical threat and beyond just that, she has an obvious alliance with Joe that makes her a huge threat.

So when you think about all the information that we do have at present about alliances, this is where we do have to look towards Kyle as arguably the best overall player at this point. He’s got a lot of big, physical players vouching for him at this point, and that means a ton of shields. Someone like a Joe or a David could be kicked out before him, even in spite of the fact that he’s played an idol successfully and shown his strategic strength.

Beyond all of this, Kyle also has that secret alliance with Kamilla that nobody in the game seems to be that aware of. These two could trade information back and forth for a while and be okay, at least so long as nobody catches on.

So why is Kyle in a better spot than Kamilla?

The only real answer we have is that he seems to have more alliance options per the edit so far. Both are equally good strategically, so you can take that part out of the equation. She may actually be a little bit better when it comes cerebral moves, and that makes it a tight race.

