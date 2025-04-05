Survivor 48 episode 7 preview: Can Sai stay alive?

As we get prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 7 on CBS this coming Wednesday, why not spend a moment to talk about Sai?

We do recognize that per social media at this point, she is one of the most polarizing figures in the entire cast. She is opinionated, incites conflict, and is also playing the game hard. Since when are these bad things? Regardless of whether or not you think she’s a great player, this show needs people who are going to mix things up. The game is boring when everyone approaches it the same way.

On paper, it is easy to argue that Sai is in the worst spot in the game by far, given that she has no idol, plus a number of people who want her out. However, at the same time it feels like keeping her around is one of the best things that people can do at this point.

After all, consider that Sai does not have a lot of sway right now with other players — she was the only person who voted for Cedrek at the last Tribal Council. She is also an excellent shield, as big threats like Joe or David could benefit from her being around. Rather than taking her out, it does make more sense to start to target some of the other larger groups in the game.

Of course, there is one other easy way that Sai could stick around for a while, as it has every bit to do with whether or not she is going to find an idol. We know that she is capable of it; meanwhile, we tend to think that there is at least one of them hidden out on that merge beach. Heck, she is probably already looking!

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

