The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: EP on Bella Ramsey, Ellie’s age

We know that there is a lot of discussion out there leading into the premiere of The Last of Us season 2 over on HBO next week. Some of it is good old-fashioned hype; meanwhile, there has also been a level of concern.

Now, we can get into whether or not all of this concern is being done in good faith, especially when it comes to Bella Ramsey as Ellie. There have been questions about whether or not they feel old enough to play the character following a five-year time jump, despite the fact that Ramsey is now 21 years old. That is without getting into the idea that physically, they do not appear to be that much of a fighter on paper.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Ultimately, it does seem as though executive producer Craig Mazin has answers to all of this already. Speaking on the subject of Ellie aging on the show, here is what he had to say to IndieWire:

“Ellie in the game looks much older. Some people do change quite dramatically and some people don’t … I’m not interested in the physical aspect — although I’ve been looking at Bella’s face for years while editing, and I can see that they’ve certainly grown. I’m interested in the emotional maturity, and the change in personality.”

As for Ramsey’s physicality despite being at short stature, Mazin noted to the publication that it is something the producers are leaning into:

“How does a small person fight with a big person? It’s not going to be karate. It’s not going to be awesome punches and kicks — they’ll lose … The answer is Juujitsu. I watch a lot of jiujitsu and I’ve specifically watched sessions where a small person is taking down a big person. That’s how that would happen because nobody’s f—ing around in this world.”

Ultimately, what matters the most to us is just how believable Ellie feels in this world — we have confidence in Ramsey as a performer, and that is what matters most.

Related – Could The Last of Us have any spin-offs?

What do you think we could see from Bella Ramsey moving into The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







