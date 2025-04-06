Is Grosse Point Garden Society new tonight on NBC, 4/6?

Is Grosse Point Garden Society new tonight on NBC? We certainly recognize that there would be an audience who want more of the drama.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we do have to step in with some news that will not make a lot of people altogether happy: There is no installment on the air for another few days. For those who missed out on the news not that long ago, the drama has moved to Friday nights for the remainder of the season. This may be something that is being done with the ratings in mind; the series has not performed well on Sundays, so the network may be trying something different. Or, they may know internally that the show’s future is pretty darn bleak.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So what more is going to be coming on Grosse Point Garden Society the rest of the way? While we can’t give you details on every single episode coming up, we can at least share details on the next two.

Season 1 episode 8, “The Frost” – 04/11/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The garden clubbers wake to a perilous frost. Catherine hosts an unexpected guest. Alice vies with Patty for Doug’s favor. Connor’s support of Brett’s car business comes with strings. Birdie backs Ford’s baseball dreams, but faces heat from his mom. TV-14

Season 1 episode 9, “The Cup” – 04/18/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Birdie, Catherine, Brett and Alice put the final touches on their garden before the high-stakes Southeastern Michigan Gardening Cup, where they’ll battle rival Bloomfield Hills. In flash forwards, new details emerge about the fight at the gala. TV-14

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that these episodes generate some conversation — and at the same time, deliver a rather worthy handful of surprises.

What do you most want to see on Grosse Point Garden Society when the series returns?

Are you still hoping that the show can build some sort of audience? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







