Suits LA season 1 episode 8 spoilers: More Harvey Specter?

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Suits LA season 1 episode 8

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that if you are watching this show for nostalgia, this particular story titled “Acapulco” is bringing back Harvey Specter into the format! We know that Gabriel Macht has been gone for a while but back when he was first announced as appearing, we knew that he was going to be recurring on some level. This time around in particular, you will see exactly how he was important in Ted Black’s past for a particular case.

04/13/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : In the past, Ted’s mob trial case takes a bad turn, forcing him to turn to old friend Harvey Specter. Erica and Leah’s clash over personal time gets the attention of the firm’s new head of HR. Stuart calls in a favor from Rick to discredit a witness. TV-14

There are still a good many stories still to come this season, and we know that there could be some nostalgia baked in to some of them, as well. At the end of the day, though, the most important thing is telling the present-day story of Stephen Amell’s character.

The current state of the ratings

Well, for now, we do think that the show’s renewal is a little bit of a toss-up. The live numbers have not been altogether stellar, but is there still a chance that the show could come back? If it happens, it is going to be tied more or less to how the show is performing in streaming. Given that this is what helped the original show take off, it could perform similarly here as well.

