Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: April 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of April, are we going to learn more about a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date?

First and foremost, let’s just note that it makes a lot of sense for Paramount+ to release something in the relatively near future. As the poster above indicates, the last season arrived on June 2. Given that you want to give shows at least a month and a half of promotion before they come back, you can connect the dots here in pretty easy fashion. Given that filming did kick off at the start of the year, episodes could be ready by around that point, as well.

Now, why wouldn’t Mayor of Kingstown premiere at that point? If there is any major argument to make, you could probably point in the direction of The Madison, the Yellowstone spin-off that has been done filming for a rather long time. It could come on first and the Jeremy Renner drama could be coming back later … but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

As for what the story is going to be moving forward…

Well, we do think there could be a reset in some ways of the story. After all, Mike not only lost multiple adversaries last season, but also someone he cared about deeply in Iris. This means that priorities could shift and the landscape of the community could be a little bit different. At the very least, this is the sort of stuff we are anticipating at this particular moment in time.

If we get a premiere date announcement soon, we’ll say this: expect a trailer a few weeks after. It only makes sense for Paramount+ to try and push things hard.

