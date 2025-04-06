Is Watson new tonight on CBS, April 6, 2025?

Is Watson new tonight on CBS? We know that we have gotten a number of episodes of the Morris Chestnut series for the past few weeks. Is that going to continue?

Well, unfortunately, this is where we do have to ahead and share the bad news: You are going to be waiting a while for something more. Due to repeats and/or a concert special, the show is off the air for a solid week. The plan is for it to come back on April 13, and that should kick off a solid run of episodes. There are thirteen episodes overall for the first season; luckily, the show has been renewed already for a season 2, so you do not have to worry about that.

So what can you expect to see play out in the weeks ahead? Then check out the Watson synopses below…

Season 1 episode 9, “Take a Family History” – Ingrid’s lies come back to haunt her when her sister Gigi needs to be treated by the team after she develops side effects to the secret treatments Ingrid put her through. Also, Watson and Mary bond over a tragedy, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, April 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 10, “The Man with the Alien Hand” – Watson is thrown into a detective case when he is unsure whether the patient he is treating for one of the most rare ailments in the world, alien hand syndrome, is guilty of pushing his brother in front of a bus to his death, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, there is so much on the series to look forward to — and that is without even noting that you will have more of Moriarty as well…

