Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, April 6, 2025?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We know that it would be nice for the Queen Latifah series to keep things going when it comes to momentum.

Unfortunately, we also know that this is not something that we always get for CBS shows, especially in early April. There is often a hiatus that happens here, and that is the case this go-around as well. Due to a concert special and/or repeats, there is no episode tonight. The plan is for it to come back on April 13 titled “Deception,” and this one should be fun from an action point of view! Also, it is directed by NCIS: Los Angeles actress Daniela Ruah.

Below, you can see the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 15 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“Deception” – The team suspects Aunt Vi’s friend Evelyn is being taken advantage of by a con man. Meanwhile, McCall decides to take the day off equalizing and spend quality time with Delilah, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Below, you can also see some details about episode 16, which is going to be backdoor pilot (led by Titus Welliver) for a potential spin-off show:

“Sins of the Father” – McCall is contacted by Samantha Reed, whose father, ex-CIA agent Elijah Reed, is missing. While Samantha joins forces with the Equalizer team to track down the agency legend, she learns more about her family’s past in the Dominican Republic, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

