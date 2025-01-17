Bosch: Legacy star Titus Welliver to lead The Equalizer spin-off

Even though Bosch: Legacy may be ending with season 3 later this year, Titus Welliver is already plotting his future.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actor (also well-known from his time on Lost) is set to appear in season 5 episode 16 of The Equalizer, one that could lead to a potential spin-off down the road. His character name is Hudson Reed, and is described as a “former top CIA operative with a dark secret who is connected to Robin McCall (Queen Latifah) by an old mentor.”

The aforementioned site also reports that Juani Feliz of Harlem will also be appearing in the spin-off as Samantha Reed, “who has been trained by her father to be a weapons expert, skilled martial artist and true chameleon all while hiding a mysterious past.” There is no specific air date for this particular episode introducing the characters, but we tend to think it is coming deep into the spring.

What are the chances this spin-off happens?

It is rather difficult to say for certain here, though we recognize that the flagship The Equalizer is still immensely popular and the feature-film franchise almost expands its scope further. The one hang-up that a new series may have is that CBS as a network does not have full ownership of the property, and we have seen them prioritize projects from their own studios more than anything else.

Beyond just Bosch: Legacy…

Welliver has already been confirmed to appear in a spin-off show for Amazon focused on Renee Ballard. However, his long-term involvement there in terms of episode count remains unclear. In general, the grand takeaway here is that if you do love the actor, there are going to be more opportunities to see him.

Do you want to see this spin-off for The Equalizer happen?

