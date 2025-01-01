Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A January 2025 update

The third season of Bosch: Legacy is coming to Amazon — but are we finally going to learn a long-awaited premiere date this month?

Well, let’s kick off this article by noting that we’ve known for a good while that the final chapter of the Titus Welliver drama would be coming on the air at some point in March. Yet, for some reason that has not been narrowed down yet … and we hope that this is going to change within the relatively near future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on BOSCH: LEGACY!

Here is the good news — most shows under the Amazon umbrella do tend to get premiere dates in advance, and we do tend to think that something is going to be announced between now and the end of this month. It doesn’t mean that we are about to get it in the next few days, but it is something we are eyeing and are excited to finally dive into soon!

As for what the story will be on the final season, there are some details that have been out there for it for quite some time:

“The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters … The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (played by Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.”

In the end, we do think that we’re going to be getting a lot of closure to this story and yet, at the same time, see the stage set for more. Just remember that the Renee Ballard spin-off is still coming and we’re hoping that there will even more details about that soon. Also, we know Welliver will be appearing!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bosch: Legacy right now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







