Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, April 6, 2025?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve had a recent run of episodes, it makes sense to keep it going … right?

Well, let’s just start things off here with the bad news. Due in part to a concert special and network decisions, the Justin Hartley series is off the air. The plan here is to luckily bring it back in seven days with “The Mercy Seat,” which is going to get the ball rolling once again. There are a handful of episodes the rest of the season, and we imagine that we are going to get both procedural and serialized stories mixed together the rest of the way. Fingers crossed, we are also going to get more from either Jensen Ackles or Melissa Roxburgh in some shape or form.

If we’re going to look at next week’s Tracker season 2 episode 16 in particular, the synopsis below works to set the stage:

“The Mercy Seat” – Colter helps an old friend with a search and rescue mission for two missing sisters in the snowy Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, Reenie gets a visit from a new client that challenges her morality, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We probably do not have to tell you what makes this story a little bit different — the snowy setting! This creates a very different sort of challenge for Colter given that Mother Nature is his adversary as much as anything else. The Reenie storyline should really just be fun from a character point of view; it is always nice to get updates like this here and there on people throughout a season.

