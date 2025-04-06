Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale

Next weekend on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 6. Are you ready for the finale?

Well, the first thing that we should absolutely note here is just that a lot of stories you’ve seen this season will come to a head. Is there going to be some closure? We tend to think so but at the same time, there may also be a cliffhanger or two. What makes it hard is just noting that the Australia-set series has not been renewed as of yet for a season 3, which means that we could be left waiting for a long time in order to see what lies ahead.

We do recognize fully that there will be a lot of time still to dive into this further. For now, let’s just set the table courtesy of the Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 6 synopsis:

The Roberts family come together in a moment of crisis, and Kate fights for her happiness.

At this point, it really should not come as that great a shock that we are going to see another shocking moment transpire, as that has been a huge part of the narrative from the very beginning. So much of the series has been about the epic journey and with that, there is a good bit of hardship that goes along with it. There is still a great part of the world at this point that is really all about dealing with a part of a world where rules are still being written.

Hopefully, by the time the finale ends, we are going to have a chance to see what the future holds; yet, we will have to wait and see what BBC One decides.

