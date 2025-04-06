Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue season 2: Renewed, canceled?

Following the events of the season 1 finale this weekend on MGM+, is there a chance that we will get a Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue season 2?

First and foremost, we should point out the obvious: From the start, the series was promoted as a one-season, six-episode event with a beginning, middle, and end, if you have watched the series in its totality, then you know that there is a measure of closure that we have already experienced. (Warning: There are some spoilers ahead.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more NINE BODIES reactions and reviews!

Within the season 1 finale, we found out that Kevin was not really Kevin and in the end, faked his own death out in the jungle. He then ended up killing Cora and right when he was about to escape, Zack was able to shoot a whole in the fuel supply of his getaway jet. The finale ended with the plane slowly descending into the jungle, ironically bringing “Kevin” back where he started.

In theory, you could argue that season 2 could be about a new Zack vs. Kevin showdown, but that would be dependent on whether or not Eric McCormack’s character is actually still alive. Another idea would be to just throw Zack into another crisis, similar to what we could be seeing for a Hijack season 2 with Idris Elba.

For now, it does not seem as though we are going to get another chapter of Nine Bodies — but never say never! We’ve learned that in this particular industry, shows can come back at any given point! You really just have to be prepared for it and if viewership is strong enough, that could inspire producers to get to work potentially on making something more happen.

Related – Read more about what happened in the finale

Do you think we are going to get a Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue season 2 at some point?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







