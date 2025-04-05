NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: A Michael Weatherly update

At some point before the flagship NCIS is done for the season, wouldn’t it be nice to have a formal NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date? We tend to think so and with that, it feels like high time to turn things over to star and executive producer Michael Weatherly.

Of course, we like to think that there is a universe where the actor behind Tony DiNozzo could just shout the start date from the heavens; yet, the truth is more complicated. There is a procedure to how these things are revealed but at this point, it is our general feeling that we are going to see the series come back at some point this summer.

In a new post on Twitter, Weatherly responded to a question about a premiere date with the following message:

Oh hi-ho! It’s so, so… close to nearly being a thing we can show. But do you why Doctors are so good at golf? They have lots of Patients. (But not like crazy patience. Like, normal patience with surprises that make you happy. Like Xmas Patience.)

Our general feeling at this point is that by the time NCIS is over for the season, you will know when NCIS: Tony & Ziva ends up premiering. We do think that Paramount+ probably wants it to be a summer show at this point. Tonally, it would very much fit what we are seeing from summer entertainment. Also, it is worth noting that the streaming service has a number of other shows on the air right now, whether it be MobLand, 1923, or the upcoming Criminal Minds: Evolution. They do not have to rush anything along.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

