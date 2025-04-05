Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10: What’s next for Young Van?

We recognize that with the Yellowjackets season 3 finale airing on Showtime in just a matter of days, everything will be getting crazy. Also, there are sure to be a handful of emotional moments at the same time. How can there not be?

Well, let’s just say that as the story moves forward from here, we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a lot of mourning for the character of adult Van. Meanwhile, in the past the character continues to persevere in the wilderness. Of course, we know that she makes it out, but could there be a lot of other surprises along the way? It certainly feels that way.

While Liv Hewson (who plays the younger version of Van) can’t give too much away about the finale as of yet, they did reflect on their time working with Lauren Ambrose. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what they had to say:

“I don’t want to be dramatic. It does feel like the ending of something. It feels like the ending of a chapter, a closing of a book in some way … Lauren’s performance is such a gift to me because I know where I’m going now, and I have such a rich map in front of me of who this person becomes and why. And on a personal level, it always meant the world to me that Van grew up. I mean, we have this funny, complicated, butch jock who is in the middle of just the most traumatic situation in the world and doing her best, and she grows up, she makes it out. So that was always so important to me.”

It is nice to know that Hewson will seemingly be around for the remainder of the series, and who knows how much Van will be involved in the rescue at this point? It’s at least something to think about now are some pieces are coming together.

