9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 spoilers: More ‘Sick Day’ details

As many of you may be aware of at the moment, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 is going to be coming to Fox in less than a week. Also, you are going to be seeing the beginning of a two-parter! It is a little atypical to get something like this right in the middle of a run of episodes, but we certainly have faith in the creative team to deliver something cool here.

So what is “Sick Day” really going to be all about? Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and note that a research lab is front and center for everything. What happens when there is a fire? How many lives could be in jeopardy? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot to wonder about…

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 synopsis with some other information as to what lies ahead:

In part one of a two-part episode, the 118 is called to a research lab that has been set on fire and becomes a biohazard.

The first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that you are going to see some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this episode, mostly because it would be silly if there wasn’t one, all things considered.

If there is anything worth noting outside the lab…

Are we going to have a chance to see Eddie and Christopher eventually make it out to California again? That’s something that we do still want to see eventually, mostly due to the fact that if it doesn’t happen, you do run a risk here of having two separate shows rolled into one. That may not work long-term.

