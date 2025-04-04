1923 season 2 finale: Brandon Sklenar offers up tease

This weekend on Paramount, you are going to have a chance to see the 1923 season 2 finale officially arrive. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and indicate that this could be one of the most epic installments we’ve seen in the history of the greater Taylor Sheridan universe. Remember that this is going to be almost two hours in length and within that, you could have a number of loose ends tied up. Hopefully, that also includes the epic tale of Spencer and Alexandra. Are they going to be able to ride off into the metaphorical sunset together?

Of course, star Brandon Sklenar is not the sort of person who is going to give away every finer detail right now for what lies ahead. Yet, it does feel clear that this finale could very well make you cry. Speaking to People Magazine recently, he had the following to say about it:

“I mean, I couldn’t even prep it because it would just make me so emotional reading it … Even thinking about it, I get emotional … I knew it was going to be good, but I was like, this is on a level for sure. They tap into something.”

After reading that quote, how can you not think that there is incredible stuff right around the corner? We’re more than a little bit stoked to see what that looks like, who survives, and also whether or not some characters could make it through and be a part of some other prequels down the line. After all, as far as we can tell at the moment the door is very much still open to something like that happening.

