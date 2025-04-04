The Rookie renewed for season 8 at ABC; premiere date hopes

While you wait to enjoy the remainder of The Rookie season 7 over at ABC, let’s just say there is so much more to be excited about!

After all, earlier this week it was confirmed by the network that a season 8 is for-sure coming. Now, we just have to wait for some other details.

Are we shocked that the Nathan Fillion series is coming back? Not exactly, especially since it has been so consistent when it comes to the ratings. Its numbers are reasonably close at this point to the season 6 averages and anytime that you can pull that off, it is a cause for celebration. Our only concern was that shows do tend to get a little more expensive at this point and it can be hard to keep them ongoing. Ultimately, we are just glad that this is not an issue here.

So when are we going to see new episodes premiere?

Well, for the moment, our general feeling is that ABC will go for either September or January — in our opinion, the latter is a little more likely. It would give the network a chance to air the whole story with limited breaks and beyond just that, keep the Tuesday spot for Dancing with the Stars in the fall. Out of everything that ABC has with their overall schedule, this is the night that is arguably the strongest. We’ll have to wait and see what happens but in the end, more news should be solidified when we get into upfronts in May.

As you look towards that, it only feels right to also present a warning that more than likely, you are going to see a crazy cliffhanger come finale time. It is better to be prepared for in advance no?

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8, especially now that it’s official?

