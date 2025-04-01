The Rookie season 7 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Three Billboards’

As we look towards The Rookie season 7 episode 13 on ABC next week, is there anything in particular to look forward to?

Well, the first thing that we should really note here is that “Three Billboards” is the title of this hour — and while this is an obvious movie reference, at the same time there is something more here. For Nolan and the rest of the LAPD, let’s just say that there are some major challenges as they have to take on anti-police sentiment throughout the season.

To get a few more details now on what more is ahead, be sure to take a look at The Rookie season 7 episode 13 synopsis below:

When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who’s responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles reconnects with an old friend, and John and Bailey assess their ability to adopt.

The adoption story is certainly one that has been set up for a while, and we are 100% eager to learn how a lot of it pays off. We do not necessarily think that the writers need to pay anything off here immediately, but we hope to get an answer by the end of the season. There could be some conflict between Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan’s characters, but at the same time, we tend to think that this is an adult relationship that will handle a lot of this in a fairly mature manner.

Now, in general we do expect some of the stories to get more and more intense in the weeks ahead. How could we not, given that the finale is not too far down the road? There is nothing out there about a season 8 as of yet, but we do remain cautiously optimistic that it is going to transpire.

