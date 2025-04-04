The White Lotus season 3 finale spoilers: Star on Rick, Chelsea

We know that entering The White Lotus season 3 finale on HBO, most of the big questions are themed around Rick and Chelsea. What is the end of their story going to look like?

We know that for the past several months in particular, there have been theories suggesting that we could lose one of the characters by the end — there is certainly foreshadowing out there about Chelsea, so we understand if anyone is overtly concerned. Now that we’ve said that, though, here is your reminder that this does not mean at all that she is going to be the person who goes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

For the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and assume for a moment that Chelsea and Rick find away to get through all of this still breathing. What could there ending look like? Well, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Aimee Lou Wood had to say:

“I don’t want to give too much away, but I’m really rooting for them … When I was reading it, I was like, ‘She just needs something, she needs just a tiny shred of hope, please.’ But I think it’s going to be surprising where they end up as a couple. It’s beautiful.”

Of course, we saw a glimpse of the two of them in the preview, one where it actually looked like they may be on their way to a happy conclusion. Yet, at the same time, we do find ourselves wondering if all of this was set up to just make us heartbroken when the episode airs.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus right now, including what more is coming

What are you the most eager to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 finale when it arrives?

Do you think that Rick and Chelsea are going to end the show together and happy? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







