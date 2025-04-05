Doctor Who season 15: EP on Mrs. Flood resolution

Who exactly is Mrs. Flood? This is a huge question entering Doctor Who season 15, and for a multitude of different reasons.

After all, at the end of this past season, we had a chance to bear witness to a huge reveal with that character at the center. It felt clear that something more was going to be coming, but just what will it look like? Of course, we are eager to learn so much more at this particular moment!

Rest assured that whatever else happens with Anita Dobson’s character, you will see some answers sooner rather than later — there is no crazy-long wait around the corner.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say on the subject:

You do get answers. Sometimes you can spin a story out for 10 years. I’ve got to say Anita Dobson, I would love to spin her story out for 10 years. I’ve worked with her forever, but actually I thought, I mean she kind of revealed herself on the rooftop of the end of Series 1. She stood there with a parasol with absolute evil intent talking into camera. There’s not much further to go. Once you’ve done that, you’ve kind of stepped on a path to full revelation, and that is what you get. You get absolutely answers to everything, which I think is surprising. Please stay offline because someone out there has spotted all already like they do. But if you stay and watch it as a surprise, it’s so much fun and so terrifying as well and so glorious to what Anita Dobson let rip like that. It’s enormous fun to come. I love her. I love that woman. I love working with her.

We actually love that Davies acknowledges that someone online has already figured more or less everything out. Isn’t it almost impossible to keep everything under wraps? Any good producer is going to put clues out there for people to find, and some people out there are going to do what they can to identify them.

What are you most eager to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 when it comes to Mrs. Flood?

