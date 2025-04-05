The White Lotus season 3 finale spoilers: ‘Different’ death ahead

As we do get ourselves prepared to see The White Lotus season 3 finale on HBO this weekend, one thing feels clear: Someone will die. We’ve seen the body-bag in the preview already!

Now, we just have to raise the question: Who will die? Also, how are they going to die? We know that over the past two seasons, the deaths were a little comedic in nature — even if we were surprised to see Tanya go at all. Given that there is some sort of shooting coming up in the installment, it may be fair to argue that this is going to be a more serious demise for a character than what we’ve seen in the past. (Then again, is there a chance that the shooting is some sort of smoke-screen? That feels fair as well.)

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a brand-new piece all about the end of the season, here is some of what Aimee Lou Wood (who plays Chelsea) had to say on the subject:

“There’s triumph, there’s despair, it’s kind of the full spectrum of what White Lotus can be — it’s all in there … And also, I love the way it always repeats a format, but what’s occurring within it is so different and I think that this particular death is very different from the other deaths.”

Is Chelsea going to die at the end of the episode?

Well, let’s just say that for now, it feels like there is a legitimate chance that this could happen. Why wouldn’t we think that at this point? There has been some foreshadowing in that direction already, but it also would not be a surprise if death becomes the final stage of Rick’s journey and that he gives his life to protect her.

