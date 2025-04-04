Bosch: Legacy season 4: Were ideas once discussed?

We are shockingly past the halfway point already for Bosch: Legacy season 3, and it is hard to digest that the end is near. Amazon has already decided that this is going to be the end, but as you may have heard already, this was not meant to originally be the final chapter of the series at all.

So how did we come back to this point? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with executives’ thinking and matters that are really beyond what anyone else can say or consider.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Titus Welliver indicated how he first heard the news that the show was coming to a close, but also that there were some other discussions about the future once upon a time:

Ultimately, like Harry would say, I too am not necessarily a political or administrative animal. I am an artist. So, I got the call, actually, from Michael Connelly and one of our producers, Henrik Bastin, because we’d already been in conversations midway towards the end of the season talking about the next season and ideas, and we were getting very excited about the prospect of that. I got a call from them and they said they’re not going forward. It was a pretty brief conversation. We all expressed our disappointment, but we’ve all been doing this long enough to know that could happen.

I mean, if you consider certainly within the realm of network television, you’ll find a show and you’ll get into it, and five or six episodes in, that show gets canceled. You’re like “Wait! Hold up a minute, what happened?” Sometimes it’s a myriad of reasons that I don’t necessarily understand. I do understand that given the economy and things like that, there are a lot of studios that have been experiencing budgetary restrictions. But, as far as that, I’ve never had a conversation where I sat down and said, “Alright, tell me from point A to point B what it’s based on.”

Of course, there is still a chance at movies / other things down the line, so you don’t have to imagine a world where Harry Bosch is gone for good. (Welliver will also appear in the Renee Ballard series.) Nonetheless, we are going to miss having the show around, especially since few other cop shows have as many memorable characters as this one.

