Elsbeth season 2 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Four Body Problem’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Elsbeth season 2 episode 17. What more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, this is going to be yet another episode (titled “Four Body Problem”) that is full of some twists and turns. Also, some notable guest stars! Here, you are going to have a chance to see both David Alan Grier and Ethan Slater stop by, and we do tend to think that there will be some chaos. We are going to feature a funeral home as a notable setting and yet, at the same time it could actually be someone missing (rather than dead) front and center.

Below, you can check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 17 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“Four Body Problem” – Elsbeth visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (David Alan Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya’s new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Ethan Slater), on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what is coming up after the fact…

Well, here is where things get interesting. The finale “Ramen Holiday” is set to air on May 8, and it is going to feature a number of notable people from the first two seasons. One of them will be Slater’s Officer Chandler. We’re still stunned that the show is going to be pulling off an event of this magnitude, but seeing how they do it will be a part of the fun, no?

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Elsbeth season 2 episode 17 when it airs?

