Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: When is Michael Emerson back?

Are you looking forward to see more of Michael Emerson on Elsbeth season 2? All things considered, we sure hope so! After all, his role of Judge Milton Crawford has been great so far, especially when you think of him as a big-time foil to Carrie Preston’s title character. Even metaphorical Sherlock needs a Moriarty, right? Even if Crawford is not in every single episode, we are excited to have him whenever he turns up.

Now, with all of this being said, we know that Milton means trouble for Elsbeth — but we also tend to think that she is going to get through it somehow when he comes back on April 24.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get more news on this Elsbeth episode and the specific trouble ahead, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

“I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago” – As Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) inches closer to becoming a federal judge, Elsbeth scours his past to prove he’s a murderer before it’s too late, but her attempts to take him down put everyone around her in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy considers following in his mother’s professional footsteps, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a good chance that we’re going to see this be Emerson’s grand farewell on the show? There is a chance this turns out to be the case and yet, we do not think of it as some sure thing. Any great show in this genre is almost always going to leave the door open for something more — or, at least this is what we hope.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Elsbeth now, including what is ahead in the next couple of episodes

What are you excited to see through the rest of Elsbeth season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







