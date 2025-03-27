Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, March 27, 2025?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? The Carrie Preston series was off the air last week due to March Madness, so is that about to change?

Well, let’s just say that we wish we had some better news to share at this point. Alas, we are still going to be without new episodes of the show for a little while longer, but the plan is for to come back on April 3, with the same being said for the rest of the network’s lineup. For those unaware, this happens around the time of the NCAA Tournament on CBS every year — at least for Thursdays and Fridays.

Do you want to know more about what’s ahead when the show does return? Well, if you have not seen the synopses below, they serve as a pretty-great guide…

Season 2 episode 16, “Hot Tub Crime Machine” – After a man’s suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth consults his wife, Freya (Mary-Louise Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her “throuple” relationship, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 17, “Four Body Problem” – Elsbeth visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (David Alan Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya’s new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Ethan Slater), on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Beyond everything this season, you can at least celebrate already that a season 3 is coming! That means an opportunity to not be too concerned over the future over the next couple of weeks; instead, you can simply enjoy what is right in front of you.

