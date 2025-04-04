Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 14 spoilers: Ice pick problems

If there is anything that we have learned to count on when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, it simply giving us the weirdest cases of all time. Why would we think that anything different is going to happen now?

Well, let’s just say that “Love in the Ice Age” is certainly going to be throwing some weird stuff at you, and in a number of different forms. As a matter of fact, it is hard to know just where to start!

Below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 14 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Bailey welcomes a renowned surgeon, whom she greatly admires, to Grey Sloan to help on a challenging case. Meanwhile, Teddy, Owen, Jules and Ben team up to save the life of a patient who has been impaled by an ice pick.

First and foremost, we should note that anytime you throw a new character into the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, it could cause some problems — and it does not matter if it intentional or not. This is a place with huge personalities.

As for the ice pick, we know how sharp and dangerous these things can be … just as we are also aware of how they could end up causing problems depending on how they melt. There is just SO much to think about, but the good news is that the patient clearly has a lot of people working on them. Fingers crossed that Teddy and Owen can put whatever issues they have to the side in order to figure this out in full. (We know that in particular, tonight’s installment is going to be all about some chaos that happens around a conference.)

