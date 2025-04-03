Shifting Gears renewed for season 2 at ABC; how many episodes?

For everyone out there wondered about the future of Shifting Gears at ABC ever since the finale aired, considered this piece welcome news!

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to be the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings comedy back for another batch of episodes following a successful launch in midseason. The one surprise we have personally here is that the show is once again only getting ten episodes. Most multi-camera sitcoms tend to get larger orders but at the same time, we are in an era where some things are changing.

So why not get a larger episode order for season 2? There may be a few different reasons for it. First and foremost, let’s just state that it could be tied to what ABC needs when it comes to their schedule, especially since they have other comedies including Abbott Elementary. It may also be a way to ensure that the audience sticks around long-term. The ratings were certainly solid over the course of the first season, though they did decline slightly in live metrics from the premiere until the finale.

In the end, Shifting Gears season 2 will likely be packing a lot of content into the amount of time that it has. Remember that it does have two sitcom veterans in Allen and Dennings who certainly know a great deal about how to make a program like this successful long-term. It also means that there are a lot of people it would be great to see stop by from their past. For Allen, you have cast members from both Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. Meanwhile, Dennings has 2 Broke Girls — we would personally love to see Beth Behrs on here in a role, but that may depend on her schedule given that the final season of The Neighborhood is very much on the way.

Are you glad to know that a Shifting Gears season 2 is officially coming to ABC?

