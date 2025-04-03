Will Trent renewed for season 4 at ABC; premiere date hopes

As we watch the remainder of Will Trent season 3 over at ABC, let’s just say that we got fantastic news regarding the future. A season 4 is officially coming!

Today, the folks over at the network made the news official, and it comes on the heels of season 3 drawing better ratings (at least in the live + same-day numbers) versus season 2. One of the things that we have seen over and over again with this show is that it has managed to garner a lot of attention thanks to word-of-mouth; it has never gotten some sort of enormous publicity tour.

So when are we going to see the fourth season premiere? That is a fair thing to wonder at the moment but for now, we are pinpointing January 2026. Given that the rollout for the show this go-around has been pretty successful, we see no real reason to change anything up. The only thing that actually matters the most at this point is that the show continues to give its audience reasons to watch, and we have a hard time doubting that they will do that. This show has long done a great job balancing out a number of different things, whether it be great cases or personal moments for some of the characters.

Also, we tend to think that Will Trent remains a great destination for a lot of great actors to turn up here and there. Gina Rodriguez has been a major part of season 3; is she going to be back for season 4? Or, will there be another familiar face stopping by? We’ll see what happens the rest of the way.

