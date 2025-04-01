Will Trent season 3 episode 13 spoilers: ‘One of Us Now’

Next week on ABC, we are going to be seeing Will Trent season 3 episode 13 — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off by noting that over the course of this hour (titled “One of Us Now”), you are going to see a pretty straight-up continuation of what we just saw on the show this time around. The Olas Collective story is going to continue, which is a challenging one for so many reasons — but the biggest one being tied on some level to a cult. How do you take down a group that is both this dangerous and also vast at the same time? It is one of those things that is easier said than done.

Now that we’ve said all of this, go ahead and check out the full Will Trent season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

Will digs deeper into Olas Collective, reporting shocking truths to Amanda. Meanwhile, the APD closes in on the cult’s leaders, setting the stage for a showdown that could turn everything upside down.

Of course, we hope that there is some clarity here at some point on this Collective — whether it is this story or down the road. In general, it is our sentiment here that this show could always table a storyline and then pick it up a little bit later down the road. At this point, almost anything does still feel possible.

Now for what else you are going to be seeing down the road here, let’s just note that we are going to be seeing something more when it comes to Rafael — his past with Will has been a focal point for a good chunk of the season and at present, there is no real evidence that it is going to change.

